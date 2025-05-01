Which financial statement summarizes a company’s assets, liabilities, and stockholders’ equity at a specific point in time?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet summarizes a company's financial position at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity. The Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows over a period. The Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings during a period. The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period.
Identify the key elements mentioned in the problem: The question asks for the financial statement that summarizes assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity at a specific point in time.
Match the description to the correct financial statement: The Balance Sheet is the financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, at a specific point in time.
Eliminate incorrect options: The Statement of Cash Flows, Statement of Retained Earnings, and Income Statement do not summarize assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity at a specific point in time. They serve different purposes as explained earlier.
Conclude that the correct answer is the Balance Sheet, as it aligns with the description provided in the problem.
