Which of the following is NOT considered one of the basic areas of finance?
A
Investments
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Corporate Finance
D
Financial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking to identify which option is NOT considered one of the basic areas of finance. This requires knowledge of the fundamental areas of finance and distinguishing them from other fields.
Review the basic areas of finance: The three primary areas of finance are Investments, Corporate Finance, and Financial Markets. These areas focus on managing money, assets, and financial decision-making.
Clarify the term 'Managerial Accounting': Managerial Accounting is a field of accounting that focuses on providing financial information to managers for decision-making within an organization. It is not classified under the basic areas of finance.
Compare the options: Investments, Corporate Finance, and Financial Accounting are all related to finance, but Managerial Accounting is distinct and falls under the broader field of accounting rather than finance.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the comparison, Managerial Accounting is the correct answer as it is not considered one of the basic areas of finance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian