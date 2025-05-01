Which of the following is a common form of long-term contract in accounting?
A
Construction contracts
B
Cash sales transactions
C
Retail sales agreements
D
Short-term service contracts
1
Understand the concept of long-term contracts in accounting. These are agreements that span over multiple accounting periods and often involve significant financial commitments.
Recognize that construction contracts are a common form of long-term contracts. They typically involve extended timelines, progress billing, and revenue recognition over time.
Differentiate construction contracts from other options provided. Cash sales transactions are immediate and do not span multiple periods. Retail sales agreements are generally short-term and involve direct sales to customers. Short-term service contracts are not considered long-term as they are completed within a short timeframe.
Learn about the accounting treatment for construction contracts. Revenue is often recognized using methods like the percentage-of-completion method or the completed-contract method, depending on the circumstances.
Conclude that construction contracts are the correct answer because they align with the definition and characteristics of long-term contracts in accounting.
