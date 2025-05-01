Which of the following is an advantage of franchising to the franchisor?
A
Rapid expansion with reduced capital investment
B
Elimination of all business risks
C
Complete control over all franchisee operations
D
Direct management of every franchise location
1
Understand the concept of franchising: Franchising is a business model where the franchisor (the owner of the brand or business concept) grants the franchisee (an independent operator) the right to operate under the franchisor's brand and system in exchange for fees or royalties.
Analyze the advantages of franchising for the franchisor: One key advantage is the ability to expand rapidly without requiring significant capital investment, as franchisees typically bear the costs of opening and operating their locations.
Evaluate the incorrect options: 'Elimination of all business risks' is not accurate because franchisors still face risks such as brand reputation and legal issues. 'Complete control over all franchisee operations' and 'Direct management of every franchise location' are also incorrect because franchisees operate independently within the franchisor's guidelines.
Focus on the correct option: The correct advantage is 'Rapid expansion with reduced capital investment,' as franchising allows the franchisor to grow their brand quickly by leveraging the resources and investments of franchisees.
Conclude the reasoning: By understanding the franchising model and the relationship between franchisors and franchisees, it becomes clear why rapid expansion with reduced capital investment is a significant advantage for the franchisor.
