In the context of accounting, what does the term 'premium' most commonly refer to?
A
The interest earned on a savings account
B
The cost of goods sold during an accounting period
C
The amount by which the selling price of a bond exceeds its face value
D
The total amount of cash received from issuing common stock
1
Understand the term 'premium' in accounting: In financial accounting, 'premium' most commonly refers to the amount by which the selling price of a bond exceeds its face value. This occurs when the bond's coupon rate is higher than the prevailing market interest rate, making the bond more attractive to investors.
Clarify the concept of bond pricing: Bonds are issued with a face value (also known as par value), which is the amount the issuer agrees to repay at maturity. If the bond is sold for more than its face value, the excess amount is called the 'premium.'
Relate the premium to interest rates: A bond sells at a premium when its coupon rate (the interest rate it pays) is higher than the current market interest rate for similar bonds. Investors are willing to pay more for the bond because it offers higher returns compared to the market rate.
Explain accounting treatment: When a bond is issued at a premium, the premium is recorded as a liability on the issuer's balance sheet. Over time, the premium is amortized, reducing the bond's carrying amount and aligning it with its face value by the maturity date.
Highlight the importance of understanding premiums: Recognizing and accounting for bond premiums is crucial for accurate financial reporting and analysis. It impacts the issuer's interest expense and the investor's yield calculations.
