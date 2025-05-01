A ______ is a fixed income investment that represents a loan from an investor to a borrower.
A
stock
B
bond
C
equity
D
dividend
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of fixed income investments: Fixed income investments are financial instruments that provide regular interest payments to the investor and return the principal amount at maturity.
Identify the key characteristics of a bond: A bond is a type of fixed income investment where an investor lends money to a borrower (typically a corporation or government) in exchange for periodic interest payments and the repayment of the principal at maturity.
Differentiate between the terms provided: Stock represents ownership in a company, equity refers to ownership interest in assets after liabilities are deducted, and dividend is a distribution of profits to shareholders. None of these terms describe a fixed income investment.
Recognize that the correct term for a fixed income investment representing a loan is 'bond': Bonds are specifically designed to function as loans from investors to borrowers.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The blank in the sentence should be filled with 'bond' because it accurately describes a fixed income investment that represents a loan from an investor to a borrower.
