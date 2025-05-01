Understand the concept of equity: Equity represents the ownership interest in a firm. It is the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities.
Review the options provided: liability, ownership, revenue, and creditor. Analyze each term to determine which aligns with the definition of equity.
Eliminate incorrect options: Liability refers to obligations owed by the firm, revenue refers to income earned, and creditor refers to entities to whom the firm owes money. None of these represent ownership interest.
Identify the correct option: Ownership is the correct term that matches the definition of equity, as it signifies the owner's stake in the firm.
Conclude that equity represents ownership interest in a firm, which is the residual claim on assets after liabilities are settled.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian