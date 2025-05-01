A company uses a perpetual inventory system. The following information relates to the production of widgets in June:- Direct materials: $4 per unit- Direct labor: $3 per unit- Variable manufacturing overhead: $2 per unit- Fixed manufacturing overhead: $1 per unitWhat is the standard cost per widget?
A
$7
B
$8
C
$10
D
$9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of standard cost. Standard cost is the predetermined cost of manufacturing a single unit of product, including all direct and indirect costs associated with production.
Step 2: Identify the components of the standard cost from the problem. These include direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed manufacturing overhead.
Step 3: Add the costs for each component to calculate the standard cost per widget. Use the formula: Standard Cost = Direct Materials + Direct Labor + Variable Manufacturing Overhead + Fixed Manufacturing Overhead.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Direct Materials = $4, Direct Labor = $3, Variable Manufacturing Overhead = $2, Fixed Manufacturing Overhead = $1.
Step 5: Perform the addition to find the total standard cost per widget. Ensure all components are included in the calculation to arrive at the correct total.
