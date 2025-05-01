All else constant, under the periodic inventory system, when using the weighted average cost method, the cost of goods sold (COGS) is calculated:
A
After each purchase using the average cost of inventory on hand at that time.
B
By assigning the cost of the earliest purchased items to COGS.
C
At the end of the period using the average cost of all units available for sale during the period.
D
By assigning the cost of the most recently purchased items to COGS.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the periodic inventory system: In this system, inventory updates and cost calculations are performed at the end of the accounting period, rather than continuously after each transaction.
Learn the weighted average cost method: This method calculates the average cost of all units available for sale during the period, which includes beginning inventory and all purchases made during the period.
Determine the formula for weighted average cost per unit: The formula is: . This average cost is then used to calculate the cost of goods sold (COGS) and ending inventory.
Apply the weighted average cost to calculate COGS: Multiply the weighted average cost per unit by the number of units sold during the period. This gives the total cost of goods sold.
Calculate ending inventory: Subtract the number of units sold from the total units available for sale, then multiply the remaining units by the weighted average cost per unit to determine the value of ending inventory.
