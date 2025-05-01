Which of the following is an internal control procedure for cash disbursements?
A
Requiring two authorized signatures on all checks
B
Allowing employees to approve their own expense reports
C
Recording cash disbursements only at year-end
D
Depositing all cash receipts at the end of the month
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control procedures: Internal controls are processes and policies implemented by a company to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency. For cash disbursements, these controls aim to prevent fraud and errors.
Evaluate the first option: 'Requiring two authorized signatures on all checks.' This is a strong internal control procedure because it ensures that no single individual can authorize a disbursement without oversight, reducing the risk of fraud or unauthorized payments.
Evaluate the second option: 'Allowing employees to approve their own expense reports.' This is not an effective internal control procedure because it lacks oversight and increases the risk of fraudulent or inappropriate approvals.
Evaluate the third option: 'Recording cash disbursements only at year-end.' This is not a proper internal control procedure because timely recording of transactions is essential for accurate financial reporting and monitoring of cash flow.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'Depositing all cash receipts at the end of the month.' This is not related to cash disbursements and is also inefficient, as cash receipts should be deposited promptly to reduce the risk of theft or loss.
