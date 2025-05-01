According to COSO, which of the following is NOT a component of internal control?
A
Financial Reporting
B
Information and Communication
C
Control Activities
D
Risk Assessment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the COSO framework. COSO stands for the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission, which provides a model for designing, implementing, and evaluating internal control systems.
Step 2: Familiarize yourself with the five components of internal control as defined by COSO. These components are: Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Compare each option to the five components of internal control to determine which one does not belong.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Financial Reporting' is not one of the five components of internal control under the COSO framework. It is related to the output of internal control systems but is not a component itself.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Financial Reporting,' as it is not a component of internal control according to COSO.
