Which of the following is NOT one of the five components of effective internal controls as defined by COSO?
A
Risk Assessment
B
Information and Communication
C
Control Environment
D
Profit Maximization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the COSO framework, which defines five components of effective internal controls: Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities.
Review each of the listed options in the problem and compare them to the five components defined by COSO.
Identify that 'Risk Assessment,' 'Information and Communication,' and 'Control Environment' are indeed part of the COSO framework.
Recognize that 'Profit Maximization' is not one of the five components of effective internal controls as defined by COSO.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Profit Maximization' because it does not align with the COSO framework's components.
Watch next
Master Five Components of Internal Controls with a bite sized video explanation from Brian