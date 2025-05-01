Which of the following internal control procedures should be implemented to control cash?
A
Segregation of duties between cash handling and recordkeeping
B
Recording cash transactions only at the end of the month
C
Allowing a single employee to both receive and deposit cash
D
Permitting unrestricted access to cash by all employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to safeguard its assets, ensure the accuracy of financial records, and promote operational efficiency. In this case, the focus is on controlling cash.
Identify the key principle of segregation of duties: Segregation of duties is a critical internal control procedure that ensures no single individual has control over all aspects of a financial transaction. This reduces the risk of errors or fraud.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the principle of segregation of duties and other sound internal control practices.
Option 1: 'Segregation of duties between cash handling and recordkeeping' aligns with internal control principles because it separates responsibilities, reducing the risk of fraud or errors.
Options 2, 3, and 4: 'Recording cash transactions only at the end of the month,' 'Allowing a single employee to both receive and deposit cash,' and 'Permitting unrestricted access to cash by all employees' are poor practices because they increase the risk of errors, fraud, and lack of accountability.
Watch next
Master Five Components of Internal Controls with a bite sized video explanation from Brian