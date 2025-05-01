Which of the following best describes the concept of separation of duties as a component of internal control?
A
Allowing one employee to handle all accounting functions to increase efficiency.
B
Assigning all financial reporting tasks to external auditors.
C
Dividing responsibilities among different employees so that no single individual controls all aspects of a transaction.
D
Requiring management approval for all transactions, regardless of size.
1
Understand the concept of 'separation of duties' as a key component of internal control. It refers to dividing responsibilities among different employees to prevent fraud, errors, and ensure checks and balances.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The goal is to identify the option that aligns with the definition of separation of duties.
Option 1: 'Allowing one employee to handle all accounting functions to increase efficiency' contradicts the principle of separation of duties, as it centralizes control and increases risk.
Option 2: 'Assigning all financial reporting tasks to external auditors' is not related to separation of duties within an organization but rather outsourcing tasks, which is a different concept.
Option 4: 'Requiring management approval for all transactions, regardless of size' focuses on authorization rather than dividing responsibilities, making it unrelated to separation of duties. Therefore, the correct answer is Option 3: 'Dividing responsibilities among different employees so that no single individual controls all aspects of a transaction.'
