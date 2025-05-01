Which of the following is a business-critical integrity constraint related to the five components of internal controls?
A
Increasing sales revenue through marketing
B
Segregation of duties to prevent fraud and errors
C
Maximizing shareholder dividends
D
Reducing production costs by outsourcing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business-critical integrity constraints: These are essential rules or principles that ensure the accuracy, reliability, and ethical management of business operations. They are closely tied to internal controls, which are mechanisms designed to safeguard assets, ensure financial reporting accuracy, and prevent fraud or errors.
Review the five components of internal controls: These include Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring. Each component plays a role in maintaining the integrity of business operations.
Focus on the principle of segregation of duties: This is a key control activity that involves dividing responsibilities among different individuals to reduce the risk of fraud and errors. For example, separating the roles of authorization, record-keeping, and asset custody ensures no single person has control over all aspects of a financial transaction.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Increasing sales revenue through marketing, maximizing shareholder dividends, and reducing production costs by outsourcing are operational or strategic goals, not integrity constraints. Segregation of duties is directly related to internal controls and is a business-critical integrity constraint.
Conclude that segregation of duties is the correct answer because it aligns with the purpose of internal controls, which is to prevent fraud and errors while ensuring the reliability of financial reporting and safeguarding assets.
