Which of the following is a major type of accounting used in organizations?
A
Financial accounting
B
Medical accounting
C
Contract law accounting
D
Environmental chemistry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the major types of accounting used in organizations. This requires knowledge of the different branches of accounting and their purposes.
Review the options provided: The options include Financial Accounting, Medical Accounting, Contract Law Accounting, and Environmental Chemistry. Analyze each option to determine its relevance to accounting in organizations.
Clarify the concept of Financial Accounting: Financial accounting involves recording, summarizing, and reporting an organization's financial transactions to provide information to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulators. It is a major type of accounting used in organizations.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Medical Accounting and Environmental Chemistry are not recognized branches of accounting. Contract Law Accounting is not a standard accounting practice but rather a legal field.
Conclude that Financial Accounting is the correct answer, as it is a fundamental type of accounting used in organizations to manage and communicate financial information.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian