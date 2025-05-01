Which statement is FALSE about capital gains tax on mutual fund earnings?
A
Long-term capital gains from mutual funds are generally taxed at a lower rate than short-term gains.
B
Mutual fund investors are not responsible for paying capital gains tax if the fund sells securities at a profit.
C
Capital gains distributions from mutual funds can result in a tax liability even if the investor has not sold any shares.
D
Capital gains tax is only incurred when mutual fund shares are sold at a profit.
Step 1: Understand the concept of capital gains tax. Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit realized from the sale of an asset, such as mutual fund shares. It can be classified into long-term (assets held for more than a year) and short-term (assets held for less than a year), with long-term gains typically taxed at a lower rate.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'Mutual fund investors are not responsible for paying capital gains tax if the fund sells securities at a profit.' This statement is false because mutual fund investors are responsible for paying capital gains tax on distributions made by the fund, even if they have not sold their shares.
Step 3: Review the statement 'Capital gains distributions from mutual funds can result in a tax liability even if the investor has not sold any shares.' This is true because mutual funds distribute capital gains to investors, and these distributions are taxable.
Step 4: Examine the statement 'Capital gains tax is only incurred when mutual fund shares are sold at a profit.' This is false because capital gains tax can also be incurred through distributions made by the mutual fund, regardless of whether the investor has sold their shares.
Step 5: Confirm the statement 'Long-term capital gains from mutual funds are generally taxed at a lower rate than short-term gains.' This is true, as long-term capital gains are taxed at preferential rates compared to short-term gains, which are taxed as ordinary income.
