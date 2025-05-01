Which of the following is NOT considered a source document in accounting?
A
Sales invoice
B
Ledger account
C
Purchase order
D
Bank statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a source document: A source document in accounting is any original record that contains the details of a financial transaction. Examples include invoices, receipts, purchase orders, and bank statements.
Review the options provided: Sales invoice, ledger account, purchase order, and bank statement.
Identify the purpose of each option: Sales invoices, purchase orders, and bank statements are all original records that document financial transactions, making them source documents.
Clarify the role of a ledger account: A ledger account is not a source document. It is a record within the accounting system where transactions are posted after being recorded from source documents.
Conclude that the ledger account is NOT considered a source document because it is a secondary record derived from the original source documents.
