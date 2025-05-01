Which of the following statements is NOT true about the profit business model?
A
All profits are reinvested back into the business without any distribution to owners.
B
The primary objective is to maximize shareholder wealth.
C
Revenue generation is a key focus for sustainability.
D
Financial performance is measured using metrics such as net income and return on equity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking which statement is NOT true about the profit business model. This means we need to identify the statement that does not align with the characteristics of a profit-driven business model.
Review the characteristics of a profit business model: A profit business model focuses on generating revenue, maximizing shareholder wealth, and measuring financial performance using metrics like net income and return on equity. These are standard features of such a model.
Analyze each statement: Evaluate each option provided in the question to determine if it aligns with the profit business model. For example, consider whether 'All profits are reinvested back into the business without any distribution to owners' aligns with the typical behavior of profit-driven businesses.
Compare the statement 'All profits are reinvested back into the business without any distribution to owners' with the profit business model: In a profit-driven business, profits are often distributed to owners or shareholders in the form of dividends, so this statement may not be true.
Conclude which statement is NOT true: Based on the analysis, identify the statement that contradicts the characteristics of a profit business model. This will be the correct answer to the question.
