Which primary management responsibility includes the process of creating budgets?
A
Controlling
B
Directing
C
Auditing
D
Planning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary management responsibilities: Planning, Directing, Controlling, and Auditing.
Recognize that Planning involves setting goals and objectives for the organization and determining the resources and actions needed to achieve them.
Identify that creating budgets is a forward-looking activity that helps allocate resources effectively to meet organizational goals, which aligns with the Planning responsibility.
Differentiate Planning from other responsibilities: Controlling focuses on monitoring and adjusting operations, Directing involves leading and managing day-to-day activities, and Auditing ensures compliance and accuracy in financial reporting.
Conclude that the process of creating budgets falls under the Planning responsibility because it is a proactive step in preparing for future financial needs and organizational goals.
