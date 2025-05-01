When opening a margin account, a customer is not required to sign which of the following documents?
A
A hypothecation agreement
B
A margin agreement
C
A credit disclosure statement
D
A trust agreement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: A margin account is a brokerage account where the customer can borrow funds from the broker to purchase securities. To open such an account, certain agreements and disclosures are typically required by law or regulation.
Step 1: Review the purpose of each document mentioned in the problem. A hypothecation agreement allows the broker to use the customer's securities as collateral for the loan. A margin agreement outlines the terms and conditions of the margin account, including interest rates and repayment terms. A credit disclosure statement provides information about the risks and costs associated with borrowing on margin.
Step 2: Analyze the trust agreement. A trust agreement is unrelated to margin accounts. It is a legal document used to establish a trust, which is a separate legal entity for holding and managing assets. This document is not required for opening a margin account.
Step 3: Eliminate the options that are essential for opening a margin account. The hypothecation agreement, margin agreement, and credit disclosure statement are all directly related to the operation and regulation of a margin account, so they are required.
Step 4: Conclude that the trust agreement is the correct answer because it is not relevant to the process of opening a margin account.
