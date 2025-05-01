On a bank reconciliation, interest earned and received but not yet recorded by the company is:
A
Added to the company's book balance
B
Added to the bank statement balance
C
Subtracted from the bank statement balance
D
Subtracted from the company's book balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's book balance (cash account) with the bank statement balance to identify discrepancies and make adjustments.
Identify the nature of the transaction: Interest earned and received by the company but not yet recorded in the company's books is an adjustment that needs to be made to the book balance.
Determine the impact of the transaction: Since the interest earned increases the company's cash balance, it should be added to the company's book balance during the reconciliation process.
Clarify why it is not added or subtracted from the bank statement balance: The bank statement already reflects the interest earned, so no adjustment is needed on the bank's side.
Conclude the adjustment: The correct action is to add the interest earned to the company's book balance to ensure the reconciliation aligns both balances accurately.
