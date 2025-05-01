Under which type of accounting would the request by an employee to transfer the balance of her 401(k) be primarily recorded and managed?
A
Managerial Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Tax Accounting
D
Payroll/Benefits Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the type of accounting that primarily records and manages the transfer of a 401(k) balance, which is related to employee benefits.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided: Managerial Accounting focuses on internal decision-making, Financial Accounting deals with external reporting, Tax Accounting focuses on tax compliance, and Payroll/Benefits Accounting handles employee compensation and benefits.
Identify the key term in the question: The transfer of a 401(k) balance is directly related to employee benefits, which falls under the scope of Payroll/Benefits Accounting.
Eliminate the incorrect options: Managerial Accounting, Financial Accounting, and Tax Accounting do not primarily manage employee benefits like 401(k) transfers.
Conclude that the correct type of accounting for this scenario is Payroll/Benefits Accounting, as it specifically deals with employee compensation and benefits management.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian