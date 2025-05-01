Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes?
A
Tax accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Governmental accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting and their purposes. Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws, financial accounting provides information to external users, managerial accounting is for internal decision-making, and governmental accounting deals with public sector finances.
Identify the key characteristic of managerial accounting: it is designed to provide relevant and timely information to internal users, such as managers, to aid in planning, controlling, and decision-making processes.
Compare managerial accounting with financial accounting. Financial accounting is primarily concerned with preparing financial statements for external users, while managerial accounting focuses on internal users and operational decisions.
Recognize that internal users include managers, executives, and employees who need detailed and specific information to make informed decisions about the organization's operations.
Conclude that the type of accounting primarily concerned with providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes is managerial accounting.
