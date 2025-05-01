All of the following statements about traditional Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are false except:
A
There are no required minimum distributions from a traditional IRA at any age.
B
Contributions to a traditional IRA may be tax-deductible depending on the taxpayer's income and participation in employer-sponsored retirement plans.
C
Earnings in a traditional IRA are taxed annually as ordinary income.
D
Withdrawals from a traditional IRA before age 59½ are always tax-free.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA). A traditional IRA is a type of retirement account that allows individuals to save for retirement with potential tax advantages.
Step 2: Review the tax implications of contributions to a traditional IRA. Contributions may be tax-deductible depending on the taxpayer's income and whether they participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan.
Step 3: Examine the taxation of earnings within a traditional IRA. Earnings in a traditional IRA grow tax-deferred, meaning they are not taxed annually but are taxed as ordinary income upon withdrawal.
Step 4: Understand the rules for withdrawals from a traditional IRA. Withdrawals before age 59½ are generally subject to income tax and may incur a 10% early withdrawal penalty unless an exception applies.
Step 5: Clarify the required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. Traditional IRAs require minimum distributions to begin at age 73 (as of recent legislation), contradicting the statement that there are no required minimum distributions at any age.
