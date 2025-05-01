Step 2: Review the definitions of the options provided: - Accounts Receivable: Represents amounts owed to the company by customers, typically collected within a year, making it a current asset. - Inventory: Refers to goods available for sale or production, usually sold or used within a year, classifying it as a current asset. - Cash and Cash Equivalents: Includes cash and highly liquid investments, which are immediately available for use, making them current assets. - Land: Represents property owned by the company, which is not expected to be sold or consumed within a year, classifying it as a noncurrent asset.