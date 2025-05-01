Which of the following is considered a planning activity in financial accounting?
A
Setting organizational goals for the upcoming year
B
Recording daily sales transactions
C
Auditing the company's internal controls
D
Preparing the year-end financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of planning activities in financial accounting. Planning activities involve setting objectives and strategies for the future, focusing on decision-making and goal-setting rather than recording or auditing past transactions.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it aligns with the definition of planning activities.
Option 1: 'Setting organizational goals for the upcoming year' is a forward-looking activity that involves establishing objectives, which is a key characteristic of planning.
Option 2: 'Recording daily sales transactions' is an operational activity focused on documenting past events, not planning for the future.
Option 3: 'Auditing the company's internal controls' and Option 4: 'Preparing the year-end financial statements' are retrospective activities aimed at evaluating or summarizing past performance, not planning.
