What is the name of the document that tells you what you need to pay on your credit card?
A
Credit card statement
B
Invoice
C
Bank reconciliation
D
Balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each document listed in the options to determine which one is relevant to credit card payments.
A credit card statement is a document provided by the credit card issuer that summarizes the transactions, payments, and outstanding balance for a specific billing period. It also includes the minimum payment due and the payment due date.
An invoice is a document issued by a seller to a buyer, detailing goods or services provided and the amount owed. It is not specific to credit card payments.
Bank reconciliation is a process used to compare a company's records with its bank statement to ensure accuracy. It is unrelated to credit card payments.
A balance sheet is a financial statement that shows a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It does not provide information about credit card payments.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian