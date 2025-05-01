Before withdrawing money from an ATM, which of the following actions should you take to ensure your financial safety?
A
Leave your card in the ATM slot while you walk away.
B
Ignore your surroundings and focus only on the screen.
C
Share your PIN with a friend for convenience.
D
Check your account balance to ensure sufficient funds are available.
Verified step by step guidance
1
This question is not related to Financial Accounting. As the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with Financial Accounting-related problems and concepts. Please provide a relevant Financial Accounting question for guidance.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian