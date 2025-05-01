Which type of accounting worker would most likely need a bachelor's degree?
A
Accounts Payable Clerk
B
Certified Public Accountant (CPA)
C
Payroll Assistant
D
Bookkeeper
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the educational requirements for each role mentioned in the problem: Accounts Payable Clerk, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Payroll Assistant, and Bookkeeper.
Recognize that a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is a specialized role that requires passing the CPA exam, which typically requires a bachelor's degree in accounting or a related field as a prerequisite.
Compare this requirement to the other roles: Accounts Payable Clerk, Payroll Assistant, and Bookkeeper, which generally do not require a bachelor's degree and may only require a high school diploma or an associate degree.
Conclude that the role of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is the one most likely to require a bachelor's degree due to its professional and regulatory requirements.
Verify your understanding by reviewing the qualifications and responsibilities of a CPA, which include advanced knowledge of accounting principles, auditing, and tax regulations, all of which are typically covered in a bachelor's degree program.
