Which of the following is NOT considered a personal income tax?
A
Corporate income tax
B
Local individual income tax
C
Federal individual income tax
D
State individual income tax
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of personal income tax: Personal income tax is a tax levied on the income earned by individuals, not corporations. It is typically imposed by federal, state, or local governments.
Review the options provided: Corporate income tax, Local individual income tax, Federal individual income tax, and State individual income tax.
Identify the key difference: Corporate income tax is a tax imposed on the profits of corporations, not individuals. This distinguishes it from the other options, which are taxes on individual income.
Clarify the scope of individual income taxes: Local, federal, and state individual income taxes are all examples of personal income taxes because they apply to the earnings of individuals.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not fit the definition of personal income tax, which is Corporate income tax.
