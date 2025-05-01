In the context of inventory systems, activities such as purchasing raw materials are considered:
A
Inventory acquisition transactions
B
Cost of Goods Sold transactions
C
Inventory shrinkage adjustments
D
Sales revenue transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of inventory systems: Inventory systems track the flow of goods, including purchasing, storing, and selling. Activities like purchasing raw materials are part of the initial stages of inventory management.
Define 'Inventory acquisition transactions': These transactions involve the purchase of raw materials or goods that will be used in production or sold to customers. They are recorded as an increase in inventory on the balance sheet.
Clarify why 'Cost of Goods Sold transactions' is not correct: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) transactions occur when inventory is sold and moved from the balance sheet to the income statement as an expense. Purchasing raw materials does not directly impact COGS until the goods are sold.
Explain why 'Inventory shrinkage adjustments' is not correct: Inventory shrinkage refers to the loss of inventory due to theft, damage, or errors. Adjustments for shrinkage are made after identifying discrepancies, not during the purchase of raw materials.
Discuss why 'Sales revenue transactions' is not correct: Sales revenue transactions occur when goods are sold to customers, generating income. Purchasing raw materials is unrelated to sales revenue, as it pertains to acquiring inventory rather than selling it.
