In the context of increasing term insurance, which component increases over the life of the policy?
A
Cash surrender value
B
Policy loan amount
C
Premium
D
Death benefit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of increasing term insurance: This type of insurance provides a death benefit that increases over the life of the policy, typically to keep up with inflation or other financial needs.
Identify the components of an insurance policy: Common components include the death benefit, cash surrender value, policy loan amount, and premium.
Analyze the cash surrender value: In term insurance, there is generally no cash surrender value because it is a pure protection product without a savings or investment component.
Evaluate the policy loan amount: Policy loans are typically associated with permanent life insurance policies that have a cash value component, not term insurance.
Focus on the death benefit: In increasing term insurance, the death benefit is designed to increase over time, which aligns with the purpose of this type of policy. This is the component that increases over the life of the policy.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian