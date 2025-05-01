If you have accepted more loan money than you need for your college expenses, whom should you contact to adjust your loan amount?
A
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
B
The campus bookstore
C
Your academic advisor
D
The financial aid office at your college or university
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is about adjusting the loan amount for college expenses, which is a financial matter related to student loans.
Identify the relevant party responsible for managing student loans and financial aid. This is typically the financial aid office at your college or university, as they handle loan disbursements and adjustments.
Eliminate incorrect options: The IRS deals with tax-related matters, not student loans. The campus bookstore is unrelated to financial aid, and your academic advisor focuses on academic guidance rather than financial matters.
Recognize that the financial aid office is the correct contact point for adjusting loan amounts, as they have access to your loan records and can process changes.
If you need to adjust your loan amount, contact the financial aid office directly and provide them with the necessary information about your loan and expenses.
