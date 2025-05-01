Which of the following investments has the least liquidity?
A
Cash in a checking account
B
Real estate property
C
Certificate of deposit (CD) with a 5-year maturity
D
Common stock of a publicly traded company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without significantly affecting its value. Assets with higher liquidity can be converted into cash more readily.
Evaluate each option: Analyze the liquidity of each investment type provided in the question. For example, cash in a checking account is highly liquid because it can be accessed immediately, while other assets may require more time or effort to convert into cash.
Consider the characteristics of real estate property: Real estate is generally considered to have low liquidity because selling property often involves a lengthy process, including finding a buyer, negotiating terms, and completing legal and financial transactions.
Compare the liquidity of a Certificate of Deposit (CD): A CD with a 5-year maturity is less liquid than cash but more liquid than real estate. While it can be cashed out early, doing so may incur penalties, making it less accessible than cash.
Assess the liquidity of common stock: Common stock of a publicly traded company is relatively liquid because it can be sold quickly on the stock market, although its value may fluctuate based on market conditions. Compare this to the other options to determine the least liquid investment.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian