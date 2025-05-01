Understand the definition of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is considered an asset because it is expected to bring future economic benefits.
Determine the classification of accounts receivable: Assets are classified as either current or non-current (long-term) based on their liquidity, i.e., how quickly they can be converted into cash.
Review the criteria for current assets: Current assets are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or the operating cycle of the business, whichever is longer.
Analyze accounts receivable in the context of current assets: Since accounts receivable is typically collected within a short period (e.g., 30 to 90 days), it meets the criteria for a current asset.
Conclude the classification: Based on the above analysis, accounts receivable should be classified as a current asset, not a long-term liability, owner's equity, or current liability.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian