All of the following typically appear on your credit report except:
A
Mortgage loans
B
Credit card balances
C
Accounts receivable from customers
D
Notes receivable from employees
1
Understand the purpose of a credit report: A credit report is a detailed record of an individual's credit history, including loans, credit card balances, and payment history. It is used by lenders to assess creditworthiness.
Identify the types of accounts typically included in a credit report: These include mortgage loans, credit card balances, auto loans, and other forms of debt that reflect an individual's borrowing and repayment behavior.
Recognize the types of accounts that do not appear on a credit report: Accounts receivable from customers and notes receivable from employees are business-related accounts and are not tied to an individual's personal credit history. These are typically recorded in a company's financial statements, not on a personal credit report.
Clarify why notes receivable from employees do not appear: Notes receivable from employees represent amounts owed to a company by its employees, often for loans or advances. These are not related to personal credit and therefore do not appear on a credit report.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Notes receivable from employees' because it is a business-related account and not relevant to an individual's personal credit history.
