The Accounts Receivable account is reduced when the seller:
A
Issues a credit memorandum to a customer
B
Sells goods on credit to a customer
C
Writes off an uncollectible account
D
Receives payment from a customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the Accounts Receivable account: Accounts Receivable represents the amount owed to the company by customers for credit sales. It is an asset account that increases when credit sales are made and decreases when payments are received or adjustments are made.
Analyze the impact of receiving payment from a customer: When a customer pays their outstanding balance, the company records the payment as a reduction in Accounts Receivable because the amount owed by the customer decreases.
Identify the journal entry for receiving payment: The company debits the Cash account to reflect the increase in cash and credits the Accounts Receivable account to reduce the outstanding balance owed by the customer.
Compare the other options provided: Issuing a credit memorandum reduces Accounts Receivable by adjusting the amount owed, writing off an uncollectible account reduces Accounts Receivable by removing the balance deemed uncollectible, and selling goods on credit increases Accounts Receivable. Receiving payment is the only option that directly reduces Accounts Receivable through cash collection.
Conclude the correct answer: Receiving payment from a customer directly reduces the Accounts Receivable account because the company collects the owed amount in cash, thereby decreasing the outstanding balance.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian