Which of the following actions is most likely to violate the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct?
A
Refusing to perform an audit due to a conflict of interest
B
Disclosing a client’s confidential information with their written consent
C
Maintaining independence from a client during an engagement
D
Knowingly issuing a misleading financial statement to benefit a client
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct, which sets ethical standards for accountants, including principles such as integrity, objectivity, independence, and confidentiality.
Step 2: Analyze each action listed in the problem to determine whether it aligns with or violates the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct. For example, refusing to perform an audit due to a conflict of interest demonstrates adherence to ethical standards, as it avoids compromising objectivity.
Step 3: Evaluate the action of disclosing a client’s confidential information with their written consent. This is permissible under the AICPA Code, as written consent ensures the client’s approval and does not breach confidentiality rules.
Step 4: Consider the action of maintaining independence from a client during an engagement. Independence is a fundamental principle of the AICPA Code, ensuring unbiased and objective judgment during professional services.
Step 5: Examine the action of knowingly issuing a misleading financial statement to benefit a client. This violates the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct, as it breaches integrity and objectivity, and undermines the trustworthiness of financial reporting.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian