Which of the following is the best control procedure to prevent the payment of an invoice twice?
A
Relying solely on vendor statements for payment verification
B
Allowing the same employee to both approve and pay invoices
C
Making payments based on verbal requests from department managers
D
Canceling or stamping 'PAID' on the invoice after payment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The goal is to identify the best control procedure to prevent the payment of an invoice twice. This involves analyzing the options provided and determining which procedure effectively addresses the issue.
Evaluate the first option: 'Relying solely on vendor statements for payment verification.' While vendor statements can provide information about outstanding invoices, relying solely on them does not ensure that invoices are not paid twice. This option lacks a direct mechanism to prevent duplicate payments.
Evaluate the second option: 'Allowing the same employee to both approve and pay invoices.' This option creates a conflict of interest and increases the risk of errors or fraud, including duplicate payments. It is not a strong control procedure.
Evaluate the third option: 'Making payments based on verbal requests from department managers.' Verbal requests lack documentation and are prone to errors or miscommunication, making this option ineffective in preventing duplicate payments.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'Canceling or stamping 'PAID' on the invoice after payment.' This procedure directly addresses the issue by marking invoices as paid, creating a clear record and preventing them from being processed again. This is the best control procedure to prevent duplicate payments.
