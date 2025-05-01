Which of the following would NOT represent good controls over cash receipts?
A
Using pre-numbered receipts for all cash transactions
B
Depositing cash receipts daily into the bank
C
Separating duties between employees who handle cash and those who record transactions
D
Allowing the same employee to both receive and record cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal controls over cash receipts. Internal controls are procedures and policies designed to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and prevent fraud.
Review the options provided in the problem. Each option represents a potential control measure for cash receipts, except for the last one, which is identified as the correct answer.
Analyze why each of the first three options represents good controls over cash receipts: (1) Using pre-numbered receipts ensures accountability and tracking of all cash transactions, (2) Depositing cash receipts daily minimizes the risk of theft or misplacement, and (3) Separating duties reduces the risk of fraud by ensuring no single employee has complete control over cash handling and recording.
Evaluate the last option: Allowing the same employee to both receive and record cash. This is NOT a good control because it creates an opportunity for fraud or errors to go undetected, as there is no oversight or separation of duties.
Conclude that the correct answer is the last option, as it violates the principle of segregation of duties, which is a fundamental aspect of effective internal controls.
