Which of the following is considered a personal financial decision?
A
Preparing a company's balance sheet
B
Calculating depreciation for business equipment
C
Choosing a retirement savings plan
D
Auditing a corporation's financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between personal financial decisions and business financial decisions. Personal financial decisions involve managing an individual's finances, while business financial decisions pertain to managing a company's finances.
Review the options provided in the problem. Preparing a company's balance sheet, calculating depreciation for business equipment, and auditing a corporation's financial statements are all tasks related to business financial decisions.
Recognize that choosing a retirement savings plan is a decision that directly impacts an individual's personal financial future, making it a personal financial decision.
Consider the purpose of a retirement savings plan, which is to ensure financial security for an individual after they stop working. This aligns with personal financial planning.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Choosing a retirement savings plan,' as it is the only option that pertains to personal financial decision-making.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian