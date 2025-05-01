Which of the following statements about controllable costs is FALSE?
A
Fixed costs may be controllable at higher management levels.
B
All variable costs are always controllable by lower-level managers.
C
Controllable costs can be influenced or regulated by a specific manager within a given period.
D
Controllable costs are relevant for performance evaluation of managers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of controllable costs: Controllable costs are those that a manager has the authority to influence or regulate within a specific time frame. These costs are relevant for evaluating the performance of managers.
Analyze the statement 'Fixed costs may be controllable at higher management levels': Fixed costs, such as rent or salaries, are generally not controllable by lower-level managers but may be influenced by higher-level management decisions. This statement is true.
Evaluate the statement 'All variable costs are always controllable by lower-level managers': Variable costs, such as raw materials or direct labor, are often controllable by lower-level managers. However, not all variable costs are always controllable due to external factors like market conditions or supplier constraints. This statement is false.
Review the statement 'Controllable costs can be influenced or regulated by a specific manager within a given period': This aligns with the definition of controllable costs and is true.
Assess the statement 'Controllable costs are relevant for performance evaluation of managers': Since controllable costs reflect the decisions and actions of managers, they are indeed relevant for evaluating managerial performance. This statement is true.
