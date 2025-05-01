Which of the following is NOT a reason businesses need to maintain financial records?
A
To comply with legal and tax requirements
B
To increase the amount of taxes owed to the government
C
To provide accurate information to investors and creditors
D
To monitor business performance and make informed decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of maintaining financial records: Financial records are essential for businesses to track their financial activities, comply with legal and tax requirements, provide accurate information to stakeholders, and monitor performance for decision-making.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Evaluate whether each option aligns with the purpose of maintaining financial records.
Option 1: 'To comply with legal and tax requirements' - This is a valid reason as businesses are required by law to maintain accurate financial records for tax filings and regulatory compliance.
Option 3: 'To provide accurate information to investors and creditors' - This is also a valid reason because stakeholders rely on financial records to assess the financial health and stability of the business.
Option 4: 'To monitor business performance and make informed decisions' - This is a valid reason as financial records help businesses analyze their operations and strategize effectively. Option 2, 'To increase the amount of taxes owed to the government,' is NOT a valid reason because businesses aim to minimize tax liabilities within legal boundaries, not increase them.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian