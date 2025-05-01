Which of the following would usually be found on a job cost sheet under a normal cost system?
A
Actual manufacturing overhead incurred for the period
B
Direct materials cost assigned to the job
C
Depreciation expense on office equipment
D
Sales commissions paid to sales staff
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a job cost sheet: A job cost sheet is used in a job order costing system to track the costs associated with a specific job. It typically includes direct materials, direct labor, and applied manufacturing overhead.
Identify the components of a normal cost system: In a normal cost system, manufacturing overhead is applied to jobs based on a predetermined overhead rate, rather than actual overhead incurred during the period.
Evaluate the options provided: Direct materials cost assigned to the job is a direct cost and is typically included on a job cost sheet. Actual manufacturing overhead incurred for the period is not included because overhead is applied using a predetermined rate. Depreciation expense on office equipment and sales commissions are not manufacturing costs and would not appear on a job cost sheet.
Focus on the correct answer: Direct materials cost assigned to the job is a key component of a job cost sheet under a normal cost system, as it directly relates to the specific job being tracked.
Summarize the reasoning: The job cost sheet under a normal cost system includes direct materials, direct labor, and applied manufacturing overhead. Non-manufacturing costs, such as office equipment depreciation and sales commissions, are excluded.
