Which of the following statements about a journal in accounting is correct?
A
A journal only records transactions that affect cash accounts.
B
Journal entries do not require equal debits and credits.
C
A journal is used to prepare the balance sheet directly.
D
A journal is a chronological record of all business transactions before they are posted to ledger accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a journal in accounting: A journal is a chronological record of all business transactions. It serves as the first step in the accounting process before transactions are posted to ledger accounts.
Clarify the misconception about cash accounts: A journal does not only record transactions affecting cash accounts. It records all types of transactions, including those involving assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses.
Explain the principle of double-entry accounting: Journal entries require equal debits and credits to maintain the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). This ensures the financial records are balanced.
Discuss the relationship between the journal and the balance sheet: A journal is not used to prepare the balance sheet directly. Instead, transactions are posted from the journal to ledger accounts, and the ledger is used to prepare financial statements, including the balance sheet.
Conclude with the correct statement: The correct answer is that a journal is a chronological record of all business transactions before they are posted to ledger accounts. This highlights the journal's role in the accounting cycle.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian