Understand the context: The problem involves recording a journal entry for the purchase of materials on credit for factory use. This is a transaction that impacts inventory and accounts payable, as the materials are purchased on credit.
Identify the correct accounts: When materials are purchased for factory use, they are typically classified as 'Raw Materials Inventory' because they will be used in production. Since the purchase is on credit, the liability is recorded in 'Accounts Payable.'
Determine the type of entry: A journal entry requires a debit to the account that increases (in this case, 'Raw Materials Inventory') and a credit to the account that represents the liability (in this case, 'Accounts Payable').
Apply the accounting equation: The accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) ensures that the transaction is balanced. Debiting 'Raw Materials Inventory' increases assets, while crediting 'Accounts Payable' increases liabilities, maintaining the balance.
Construct the journal entry: The journal entry would be formatted as follows: Debit 'Raw Materials Inventory' for the cost of the materials and Credit 'Accounts Payable' for the same amount, reflecting the purchase on credit.
