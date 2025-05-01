What is the primary purpose of the lender's appraisal in a lending transaction?
A
To determine the fair market value of the property used as collateral
B
To calculate the interest rate on the loan
C
To estimate the borrower's annual income
D
To assess the creditworthiness of the borrower
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the context of the problem: In a lending transaction, the lender needs to ensure that the loan is adequately secured by the collateral provided by the borrower. The appraisal plays a critical role in this process.
Define the term 'appraisal': An appraisal is an unbiased professional assessment of the fair market value of a property. It is conducted by a licensed appraiser to ensure the property’s value aligns with the loan amount.
Identify the primary purpose of the lender's appraisal: The lender uses the appraisal to determine the fair market value of the property being offered as collateral. This ensures that the loan is not greater than the value of the collateral, reducing the lender's risk.
Eliminate incorrect options: The appraisal does not calculate the interest rate on the loan, estimate the borrower's annual income, or assess the creditworthiness of the borrower. These tasks are handled through other processes such as credit checks and income verification.
Conclude the correct answer: The primary purpose of the lender's appraisal is to determine the fair market value of the property used as collateral.
