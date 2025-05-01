What is the impact of an increase in deferred tax liabilities of \$20\text{ million} per year on unlevered free cash flows (FCFs)?
A
Unlevered FCFs increase by \$20\text{ million} per year.
B
Unlevered FCFs decrease by \$20\text{ million} per year.
C
Unlevered FCFs decrease by the present value of \$20\text{ million} per year.
D
Unlevered FCFs are unaffected by changes in deferred tax liabilities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deferred tax liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities represent taxes that a company owes but has not yet paid. They arise due to temporary differences between the accounting income and taxable income, often caused by differences in depreciation methods or revenue recognition.
Recognize the relationship between deferred tax liabilities and cash flows: An increase in deferred tax liabilities means the company is deferring tax payments to future periods, which effectively increases the cash available in the current period.
Define unlevered free cash flows (FCFs): Unlevered FCFs represent the cash flows available to all investors (both debt and equity holders) before accounting for interest payments. They are calculated as operating cash flows minus capital expenditures and taxes.
Analyze the impact of the increase in deferred tax liabilities: Since deferred tax liabilities reduce the immediate tax payment obligation, they increase the cash available in the current period. This increase in cash flow directly impacts unlevered FCFs by increasing them by the same amount as the deferred tax liability increase.
Conclude the relationship: An increase in deferred tax liabilities of $20 million per year will result in an increase in unlevered FCFs by $20 million per year, as the deferred taxes reduce the immediate tax outflow, leaving more cash available for operations.
