Which of the following is not a benefit of investing in securities?
A
Diversification of investment portfolio
B
Potential for capital appreciation
C
Guaranteed returns regardless of market conditions
D
Liquidity, allowing for easy buying and selling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of investing in securities: Securities are financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds that investors purchase to earn returns. They offer various benefits, but not all benefits are guaranteed.
Review the benefits listed in the problem: Diversification of investment portfolio, potential for capital appreciation, and liquidity are all valid benefits of investing in securities.
Analyze the statement 'Guaranteed returns regardless of market conditions': This is not a benefit of investing in securities because returns are subject to market fluctuations and risks. No investment in securities can guarantee returns under all market conditions.
Compare the listed benefits with the concept of securities: Diversification helps reduce risk, capital appreciation allows for growth in value, and liquidity ensures ease of buying and selling. These align with the typical advantages of securities.
Conclude that 'Guaranteed returns regardless of market conditions' is not a benefit of investing in securities, as it contradicts the inherent risk associated with market-based investments.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian